Dancers perform onstage during a ceremony for the 34th ASEAN Summit's plenary session in Bangkok, Thailand, June 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

ASEAN leaders (L-R) Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, Myanmar's State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha link their hands for a group photo at the opening ceremony of the 34th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, June 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

The summit of Association of Southeast Asian Nations concluded on Sunday in Bangkok, with leaders making progress on environmental and security matters amid a trade war between the United States and China.

Representatives from Brunei, Cambodia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore and Vietnam attended the 34th summit of the bloc in the capital of Thailand, which concluded on Sunday.