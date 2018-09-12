efe-epaHanoi

Leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Wednesday stressed the need to strengthen ties between countries in the region to survive the Fourth Industrial Revolution and warned against growing trade protectionism during a session at the regional World Economic Forum summit.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said trade wars have been a reality through the ages, and the region is capable of combating another - an indirect reference to the ongoing tariff disputes between China and the United States.