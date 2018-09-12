(L-R) Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Cambodia's Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen, Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, Vietnam's General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc pose for a group photo at the opening of The World Economic Forum (WEF) on ASEAN, at the National Convention Center in Hanoi, Vietnam, Sep. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

Leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Wednesday stressed the need to strengthen ties between countries in the region to survive the Fourth Industrial Revolution and warned against growing trade protectionism during a session at the regional World Economic Forum summit.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said trade wars have been a reality through the ages, and the region is capable of combating another - an indirect reference to the ongoing tariff disputes between China and the United States.