Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaks during a press conference after the 33rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related meetings in Singapore, 15 November 2018. EPA/WALLACE WOON

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations is ready to play an active role in seeking a solution to the Rohingya crisis, the prime minister of Singapore said on Thursday during the closing ceremony of this year's ASEAN summit.

Lee Hsien Loong said ASEAN supports a long-term solution and added that Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi had effectively explained the complexities of the problem during the summit.