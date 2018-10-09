ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights on Tuesday urged Thailand's junta to lift restrictions on political parties to assure free and fair elections, which are scheduled for the first half of 2019.

"The past four years of military rule have been a human rights disaster for Thailand. Authorities have muzzled free speech and cowed civil society as the junta has wielded power with complete impunity. A return to democracy is urgently needed to end this crisis," said Eva Kusuma Sundari, an Indonesian member of parliament and APHR board member.