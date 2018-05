A TV grab shows Army Chief General Prayut Chan-o-cha (C) speaking during a military coup televised nationwide at the Army Club in Bangkok, Thailand, May 22, 2014. EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai soldiers block access to a section of an overpass during a protest against the military coup in Bangkok, Thailand, May 24, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

The ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights urged the military junta of Thailand to restore democracy in the country on Monday, on the eve of the fourth anniversary of the coup d'etat with which the army seized power.

"It is long past time that this military regime fulfills its promise to the Thai people and restores democracy," said Malaysian parliamentarian and APHR chairperson Charles Santiago, in a statement.