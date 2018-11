(L-R) Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, Myanmar State Councillor Aung San Suu Kyi, Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte, Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, Brunei Darussalam Sultan Hassanah Bolkiah, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, and Laos Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith pose for a group photo during the opening ceremony of the 33rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related meetings in Singapore, Nov. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations was unable to conclude negotiations for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership during a summit in Singapore, postponing them until 2019, the Philippine Secretary of Trade and Industry said on Tuesday.

The RCEP is a proposed free trade agreement between ASEAN and six Asia-Pacific states with which ASEAN has existing FTAs, namely China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.