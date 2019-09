A burnt car that was allegedly torched by protesters, sits on the road during a violent rally in Wamena, Papua Province, Indonesia, Sept. 23, 2019. EFE-EPA/MISAEL NOEL

A Southeast Asian human rights group condemned Wednesday the ongoing violence in an eastern Indonesian province where anti-government protests this week have left more than two dozen dead, according to Indonesian police.

The ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights released a statement in which they urged protesters and authorities to cease engaging in clashes which have left 32 dead and close to 70 injured since violence intensified Monday in the Indonesian province of Papua. EFE-EPA