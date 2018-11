(L-R) Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, Myanmar State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi, Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte, Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, Brunei Darussalam Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, and Laos Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith pose for a photograph during the 3rd ASEAN-Russia Summit of the 33rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related meetings in Singapore, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) talks with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (R) before the 3rd ASEAN-Russia Summit during the 33rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related meetings in Singapore, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Russia on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to strengthen economic ties with the regional bloc.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was present at the signing ceremony on the second day of the bloc's annual summit attended by the prime ministers and presidents of Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines.