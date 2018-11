Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaks during the 21st ASEAN-China Summit at the 33rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related meetings in Singapore, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

South Korean President Moon Jae-In delivers his opening remarks during the 20th ASEAN-ROK Summit of the 33rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related meetings in Singapore, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

The leaders of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the President of South Korea Wednesday reaffirmed the target of reaching $200 billion in bilateral trade by 2020.

On the second day of the ASEAN summit, and the first day of bilateral meetings with its trading partners, the bloc applauded the robust economy of South Korea, its fifth largest trading partner by value of trade and investment.