ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi (L) talks with Thailand's Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai (R) ahead of the 20th ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC) Council Meeting of the 35th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi province, Thailand, Nov.2, 2019. EFE-EPA/PONGMANAT TASIRI

A member of the media works in the media center of the 35th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi province, Thailand, Nov.2, 2019. EFE-EPA/NYEIN CHAN NAING

A staff member serves breakfast at the media center of the 35th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi province, Thailand, Nov.2, 2019. EFE-EPA/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Members of the media work at the media center of the 35th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi province, Thailand, Nov.2, 2019. EFE-EPA/NYEIN CHAN NAING

A staff member stands near the information display for media at the 35th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi province, Thailand, Nov.2, 2019. EFE-EPA/NYEIN CHAN NAING

ASEAN Foreign Ministers (L-R) Laos Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, Malaysia's Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah, Myanmar's Union Minister for International Cooperation U Kyaw Tin, Philippines Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin, Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan,Thailand's Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai, Vietnam's Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh, Brunei's Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dayang Emaleen Abdul Rahman Teo, Cambodia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn, Indonesia's Coordinating Political Legal and Security Affairs Minister Mahfud MD, Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi link hands for the group photo during the 20th ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC) Council Meeting of the 35th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi province, Thailand, Nov.2, 2019. EFE-EPA/PONGMANAT TASIRI

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (L) walks on stage with attendees after the opening ceremony of ASEAN Business and Investment Summit 2019 at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi province, Thailand, Nov.2, 2019. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Thailand's Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai (C) delivers an opening speech during the 20th ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC) Council Meeting of the 35th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi province, Thailand, Nov.2, 2019. EFE-EPA/PONGMANAT TASIRI

ASEAN summit kicks off in Bangkok without Trump

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and its allies kicked off the annual summit of their bloc in Bangkok on Saturday.

United States President Donald Trump is not attending the summit that is expected to focus on economic matters.