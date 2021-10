Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attends the 38th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meeting, which is hosted via video conferencing from Brunei amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in Hanoi, Vietnam, 26 October 2021. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

A handout photo made available by the Royal Thai Government handout photo shows a screen displaying Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (C) along with other ASEAN countries' leaders, excluding Myanmar, as they attend the 39th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meeting hosted by Brunei via video conference, at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, 26 October 2021. EPA-EFE/ROYAL THAI GOVERNMENT / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The leaders of the countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Tuesday began their annual meeting without a Myanmar representative and following the exclusion of the leader of the military junta that took control by force in February.

During the opening of the summit, which was held via videoconference due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the space reserved for a non-political Myanmar representative remained empty.