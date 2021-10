More than 50 nonprofits Wednesday asked the leaders of the Asean countries not to invite the Myanmar military ruler to the upcoming annual summit of the Southeast Asian bloc.

In an open letter to the heads of member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Asean Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) said the credibility of the bloc “depends on its ability to act decisively and bring an end to the Myanmar military junta’s relentless violence against the people of Myanmar."