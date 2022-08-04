(L-R) Malaysia's Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah, Philippines Foreign Affairs Acting Undersecretary Theresa Lazaro, Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Thailand's Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, Vietnam's Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Sen, Cambodia's Foreign Minister Prak Sokhon, Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Brunei's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Erywan Yusof, Laos' Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, and ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi pose for a picture during the opening ceremony, at a hotel in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 03 August 2022. EPA-EFE/KITH SEREY

Tensions in the Taiwan Strait could cause "miscalculation, serious confrontation, open conflicts and unpredictable consequences," the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) warned Thursday.

In a joint statement released during the 10-member bloc's foreign ministers summit in Phnom Penh, which includes other countries such as China and the United States, ASEAN expressed its concern for "international and regional volatility" after the visit to Taiwan on Wednesday of United States House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and the retaliation of China, although the text did not name these events explicitly.