The prime minister of Singapore, which is hosting the annual summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, on Wednesday warned of the potentially devastating impact of protectionism on the world economy.
ASEAN - which consists of Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam - held a meeting with allies Australia, China, South Korea, Japan and New Zealand on Wednesday to discuss the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement, a proposed free trade deal.