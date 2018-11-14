(L-R) Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, Myanmar State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi, Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte, Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Chile's President Sebastian Pinera, Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, Brunei Darussalam Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, and Laos Prime Minister Thongloun Sisouloth pose for a photograph during a working lunch for ASEAN leaders and guests at the 33rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related meetings in Singapore, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaks during the 21st ASEAN-China Summit at the 33rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related meetings in Singapore, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

The prime minister of Singapore, which is hosting the annual summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, on Wednesday warned of the potentially devastating impact of protectionism on the world economy.

ASEAN - which consists of Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam - held a meeting with allies Australia, China, South Korea, Japan and New Zealand on Wednesday to discuss the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement, a proposed free trade deal.