The World Economic Forum for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations began Tuesday in Hanoi overshadowed by the banning of two human rights activists by Vietnamese authorities.

Amnesty International said in a statement that Vietnam refused entry to its senior director of global operations, Minar Pimple, who was to due to speak on diversity and pluralism.