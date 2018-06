Mount Agung volcano spews hot volcanic ash into the air as seen from Kubu Village in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, Jun 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

Motorists drive on a road covered by volcanic ash as Mount Agung volcano spews hot volcanic ash in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, Jun 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

Villages in the vicinity of Mount Agung on Indonesia's popular tourism island of Bali were Friday covered in ash amid the volcano's recent activity.

A strong odor of sulphur could be detected in the air in Karangasem Regency of eastern Bali, and ash coated villages, roads and forests within a radius of 12 kilometers of Agung, an efe-epa journalist reports.