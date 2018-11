Supporters of Islamic political party Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam-F, protest for the second consecutive day, following violent protests, after the Supreme Court acquitted Asia Bibi, a Christian accused of blasphemy, and annulled her death sentence for allegedly insulting the Prophet Muhammad in 2009, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Nov. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/BILAWAL ARBAB

An undated handout photo made available by the family shows Asia Bibi, a Christian accused of blasphemy, after Supreme Court annulled her death sentence for allegedly insulting the Prophet Muhammad in 2009, in Nankana, Pakistan, (issued 31 October 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/BIBI FAMILY / HANDOUT

Pakistani Christian woman Asia Bibi can leave the country only if the Supreme Court rejects an appeal challenging her acquittal in a blasphemy case, a foreign ministry official said on Thursday.

Bibi, a mother of five, was released from prison after eight years on death row on Wednesday after being acquitted by the Supreme Court of blasphemy charges on Oct. 31.