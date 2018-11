Saif ul Malook (L) lawyer for Asia Bibi, a Christian woman who was sentenced to death in 2010 for blasphemy talks with journalists outside the Supreme court, after the top court annulled her death sentence for allegedly insulting the Prophet Muhammad in 2009, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Oct 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/T. MUGHAL

Saif ul Malook (L) lawyer for Asia Bibi, a Christian woman who was sentenced to death in 2010 for blasphemy talks with journalists outside the Supreme court, after the top court annulled her death sentence for allegedly insulting the Prophet Muhammad in 2009, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Oct 31, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/T. MUGHAL

The lawyer of Christian woman Asia Bibi, who was acquitted of blasphemy charges by the Supreme Court, said on Thursday that her client should leave Pakistan for her safety, a day after the court annulled her death sentence.

"She is not safe in Pakistan and she will have to leave the country," Saif-ul-Malook told EFE, adding that he might also have to leave the country to protect himself.