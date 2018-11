Supporters of Islamic political party Jamat-e-Islami during a protest after the Supreme Court acquitted Asia Bibi, a Christian accused of blasphemy, in Karachi, Pakistan, Nov. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

Saiful Malook, the lawyer of Asia Bibi, the woman who was recently acquitted of blasphemy by the Supreme Court in Pakistan, talks to the press in The Hague, The Netherlands, Nov. 5, 2018 after Saiful Malook had fled from Pakistan. EPA-EFE FILE/ROBIN UTRECHT

An undated handout photo made available by the family shows Asia Bibi, a Christian accused of blasphemy, after Supreme Court annulled her death sentence for allegedly insulting the Prophet Muhammad in 2009, in Nankana, Pakistan (issued Oct. 31, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/BIBI FAMILY/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Christian woman Asia Bibi, who was released from prison a day earlier after being acquitted of blasphemy charges, has not fled the country, the Pakistan government said Thursday.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Mohammad Faisal told EFE that Bibi was still in Pakistan, denying rumors that she had already left after the furore caused by her release on Wednesday night from a prison in Multan, where she spent eight years on death row.