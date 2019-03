Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig celebrates with champagne in the clubhouse after the National League Championship Series game seven between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG GP celebrates with champagne after winning the 2019 Formula One Grand Prix of Australia at the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit in Melbourne, Australia, Mar. 17, 2019. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Asian countries have shown their taste for champagne, with more consumed outside of France than in the country last year, a trade group said Tuesday.

More of the sparkling white wine was guzzled in the rest of the world than in France, where it is made, for the first time in a century in 2018, according to Comité Champagne (Champagne Committee).