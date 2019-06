A handout photo made available by the Taiwan Bird Photography Club on 02 June 2019 shows a Great Crested Tern (also callled Swift Tern; Latin Name: Thalasseus bergii) whose bill is caught by waste plastic at the Lanyang River in Ilan County, northern Taiwan, 01 June 2019.EPA/TAIWAN BIRD PHOTOGRAPHY CLUB HAND HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO SALES

Indian kids eat near the waste dumped inside a drain ahead of World Environment Day in Taimoor Nagar in New Delhi, India, 04 June 2019. EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

A woman (C), who scavenges for recyclable plastics for a living, collects plastic bottles next to Marabou storks who feed on the garbage, as she puts them in a sack at the Dandora dumpsite, before selling them for recycling in Nairobi, Kenya, 04 June 2019, ahead of World Environment Day EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU

Five Asian countries responsible for the majority of plastic pollution in the world’s oceans have come together to try and tackle the issue at a climate change congress in Singapore.

Half of the plastic manufactured in the world has been produced in recent years, according to experts at the event.