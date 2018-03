Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo (C) is escorted by police as he leaves from court in Yangon, Myanmar, Mar. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone (C) is escorted by police as he arrives to court in Yangon, Myanmar, Mar. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Foreign press clubs in Asia and Oceania on Wednesday called for the immediate release of two Myanmar journalists who have been in jail for 100 days for allegedly violating the Official Secrets Act, an archaic law that dates back to the colonial era.

The Foreign Correspondents' Club of Hong Kong on Wednesday submitted a petition with more than 42,000 signatures to demand the release of Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, journalists with the international news agency Reuters.