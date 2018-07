A South Korean dealer works in front of monitors at the KEB Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Jul. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Stock markets around Asia fell Wednesday with most major indexes recording steep drops as a trade war between China and the United States escalated following the announcement of an additional list of Chinese products on which the US might impose tariffs.

The losses were greater when the markets opened and mid-day, although they regained partially owing to large buybacks.