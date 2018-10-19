File photo showing Wikileaks founder Julian Assange speak to reporters from the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, United Kingdom, May 19, 2017. EPA-EFE/Facundo Arrizabalaga

Spanish former Judge Baltasar Garzon presented here Friday a legal challenge to the new conditions Ecuador has imposed on WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in the seventh year of his stay at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.

Garzon told a press conference in Quito that Assange's attorneys filed the challenge "based on the violation of his rights regarding telecommunications restrictions and the unilateral implementation of the so-called 'Special protocol for visits, communications and medical attention'."