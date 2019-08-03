The head of the Syrian delegation, Bashar Jaafari, holds a press conference at the end of the 13th round of cease-fire negotiations in Nur-Sultan on Friday, Aug. 2. EFE-EPA/KULPASH KONYROVA

Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko chats with the head of the Syrian delegation, Bashar Jaafari, at the conclusion of the 13th round of negotiations in Nur-Sultan on Friday, Aug. 2. EFE-EPA/KULPASH KONYROVA

Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko (L) reads the joint statement from the parties at the end of the 13th round of Syrian cease-fire talks in Nur-Sultan on Friday, Aug. 2. EFE-EPA/KULPASH KONYROVA

The thirteenth round of negotiations on the ceasefire in Syria conflict concluded Friday in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, without concrete developments, although participants highlighted the progress in the formation process of the constitutional committee, one of the main topics of discussion.

In a joint statement published at the end of the Astana Process meeting, Russia, Iran and Turkey, the three guarantors of the ceasefire decreed in Syria in 2016, "expressed satisfaction with the progress made on finalization of the composition and the rules of procedure" of the body called on to write a new constitution for the Arab country.