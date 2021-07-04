The Long March-2F carrier rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-12, takes off from the launch site at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, in the Gobi Desert, Inner Mongolia, near Jiuquan, China, 17 June 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

The Long March-2F carrier rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-12, is seen before the launch at the launch site at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, in the Gobi Desert, Inner Mongolia, near Jiuquan, China, 17 June 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A screen image made available by Xinhua News Agency captured at the Beijing Aerospace Control Center shows three Chinese astronauts onboard the Shenzhou-12 spaceship saluting after entering the Tianhe space station core module in Beijing, China, 17 June 2021 (issued 18 June 2021). EPA-EFE FILE/XINHUA/JIN LIWANG MANDATORY CREDIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Astronauts conduct first spacewalk at China's new space station

Chinese astronauts have carried out their first spacewalk outside the Tiangong space station, the China Manned Space Agency reported Sunday.

It is the second time a Chinese mission has carried out a spacewalk, following Shenzhou-7 in 2008.