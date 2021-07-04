Chinese astronauts have carried out their first spacewalk outside the Tiangong space station, the China Manned Space Agency reported Sunday.
It is the second time a Chinese mission has carried out a spacewalk, following Shenzhou-7 in 2008.
Astronauts conduct first spacewalk at China's new space station
A screen image made available by Xinhua News Agency captured at the Beijing Aerospace Control Center shows three Chinese astronauts onboard the Shenzhou-12 spaceship saluting after entering the Tianhe space station core module in Beijing, China, 17 June 2021 (issued 18 June 2021). EPA-EFE FILE/XINHUA/JIN LIWANG MANDATORY CREDIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
The Long March-2F carrier rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-12, is seen before the launch at the launch site at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, in the Gobi Desert, Inner Mongolia, near Jiuquan, China, 17 June 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY
The Long March-2F carrier rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-12, takes off from the launch site at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, in the Gobi Desert, Inner Mongolia, near Jiuquan, China, 17 June 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY
