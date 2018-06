Crew members of Expedition 56-57 Sergey Prokopyev (R) of Roscosmos, Serena Aunon-Chancellor (L) of NASA and Alexander Gerst (C) of ESA (European Space Agency) attend the send-off ceremony from Cosmonaut hotel before launch of the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft at Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, Jun. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

A member of the back up crew astronaut Anne C. McClain of the US, who is scheduled for the launch later this year, poses in front of the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft for the next International Space Station (ISS) crew as it is being set at the launchpad ahead of its upcoming launch, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Jun. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAMIL ZHUMATOV / POOL

The Soyuz booster rocket with Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft with FIFA World Cup 2018 logo being rolled out to the launch pad by train at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Jun. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Three astronauts were Wednesday in quarantine at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan ahead of their planned journey to the International Space Station on a Soyuz rocket.

The members of Expedition 56-57 - as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration calls it - comprise Soyuz Commander Sergey Prokopyev and Flight Engineers Serena Aunon-Chancellor and Alexander Gerst, from Roscosmos, NASA and the European Space Agency respectively.