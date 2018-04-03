African asylum seekers and Israelis protest against the African asylum seekers deportation, in front of the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, Israel, Apr. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

African asylum seekers and Israelis protest against the African asylum seekers deportation, in front of the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, Israel, Apr. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Scores of African asylum seekers and supporters gathered outside the office of the Israeli prime minister Tuesday in protest against his decision to scrap a deal with the United Nations on their resettlement, as witnessed by an epa photojournalist on the ground.

Benjamin Netanyahu announced the day before he was suspending an agreement made with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees that would have prevented the deportation of hundreds of thousands of African migrants from Israel, just hours after announcing the deal at a press conference.