Indian women hold their ID cards as they queue up to cast their votes at a polling station at Suchetgarh village of Ranbir Singh Pora sector near the India-Pakistan international border, around 25km from Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, Apr.11, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/JAIPAL SINGH

A handout photo made available by Narinder Sharma, district public relations officer, shows Shyam Saran Negi, 102, who has unfailingly voted in all the general elections in India, out side his house in Kinnaur Himachal Pradesh, India, Mar.22, 2019 (issued Apr.15, 2019). EPA-EFE/NARINDER SHARMA DISTRICT PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFCER KINNAUR HANDOUT

At least two attributes to India's elections have remained unchanged in the last seven decades of the country’s democratic history.

The once-in-five years feature in the second most-populated country has always been the world’s biggest exercise in democracy, and Shyam Saran Negi, 101, has unfailingly voted in all the general elections to use his democratic right.