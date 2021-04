A view of a deserted market during first night of curfew in New Delhi, India, 06 April 2021. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

A general view of nearly deserted road near the Indian Presidential House during the the first night of curfew in New Delhi, India, 06 April 2021. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian police personnel checks a motorist during the first night of curfew in New Delhi, India, 06 April 2021. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

India recorded 115,736 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest number of new daily coronavirus infections in the country since the start of the pandemic.

India is seeing a second wave of the virus which has led several states including Maharashtra and the capital, New Delhi, to impose new restrictions. EFE-EPA