Former US vice-president Joe Biden speaks during the 2018 Concordia Americas Summit in Bogota, Colombia, Jul. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

The previous vice-president of the United States said Tuesday during the 2018 Concordia Americas Summit in Bogota that Colombia should continue with the peace process so the country can progress.

Joe Biden, vice-president with Barack Obama's administration, addressed peace and the future of Colombia in his keynote address on the second and last day of the summit, in which Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos and President-elect Ivan Duque also participated.