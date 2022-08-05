The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell made an appeal on Friday in the Cambodian capital to all parties involved in the Taiwan Strait situation to avoid an escalation that could cause "more serious situations."

In statements to EFE, Borrell stressed that "no one can modify the status quo unilaterally, and even less so by resorting to force," referring to China's live fire military drills in retaliation for United States House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei.