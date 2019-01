An Iraqi soldier takes up position at the Iraqi border in the al-Qaim town, 500 km west of Iraq, Nov. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MURTAJA LATEEF

At least one Iraqi perished Friday and 16 others were injured in a car bomb attack near a market in the Iraqi district of al-Qaim on the border with Syria, according to the interior ministry spokesman.

Saad Maan confirmed that the attack left 12 civilians injured in addition to four other members of the Iraqi security services.