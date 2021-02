Haitian President Jovenel Moise oversees the arrival of two 60 MW General Electric gas turbines for the under construction Carrefour power plant, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 18 December 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/JEAN MARC HERVE ABELAND

Groups of people participate in a demonstration against the Government of Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 14 February 2021. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

At least 1 dead, others injured in large Haiti protests

At least one man died Sunday and another was shot during a large protest in the Haitian capital called to demand the resignation of President Jovenel Moïse.

Security forces were stationed at Delmas 60 area, where they responded with live fire and tear gas to protesters who threw stones and a truck tire at the officers. EFE-EPA