Police block off a neighborhood to investigate the fourth bombing this month in Austin, Texas, USA, March 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STEPHEN SPILLMAN

At least one person was injured today in a bomb blast at the FedEx facilities near San Antonio, Texas, authorities told local media.

The explosion of what was apparently a package bomb occurred at 12:30 am at the company's installation in the town of Schertz, according to the sources.