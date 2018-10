Afghan ambulance workers shift a wounded woman to hospital after a mine explosion which was deployed in the entrance gate of a poling center in downtown Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

Afghan fire fighters wash the blood of victims after a mine explosion which was deployed in the entrance gate of a poling center in downtown Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

Afghan security personnel secure the area after a mine explosion which was deployed in the entrance gate of a polling center in downtown Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

A vehicle carrying the dead body of a man after a mine explosion which was deployed in the entrance gate of a polling center in downtown Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

Several blasts were reported from different parts of Afghanistan on Saturday killing at least 1 and wounding 47 others, as Afghans voted in the much-delayed parliamentary elections.

Blasts were reported from Kabul, and the provinces of Kapisa and Logar (east), and Ghazni (south).