At least one person died Wednesday when a fire broke out at a children's shopping complex in the Russian capital Moscow.
Another four people were injured in the blaze at the Perseus children's mall, emergency services said.
Russian Emergency service rescue forces work near the burning facility on the Persey Dlya Detey (Perseus for Children) children's shopping mall in Moscow, Russia, Apr. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
People gather near the Persey Dlya Detey (Perseus for Children) children's shopping mall in Moscow, Russia, Apr. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
A Russian Emergency service helicopter evacuates a victim from the burning facility on the Persey Dlya Detey (Perseus for Children) children's shopping mall in Moscowin Moscow, Russia, Apr. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
