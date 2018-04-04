A Russian Emergency service helicopter evacuates a victim from the burning facility on the Persey Dlya Detey (Perseus for Children) children's shopping mall in Moscowin Moscow, Russia, Apr. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

People gather near the Persey Dlya Detey (Perseus for Children) children's shopping mall in Moscow, Russia, Apr. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Russian Emergency service rescue forces work near the burning facility on the Persey Dlya Detey (Perseus for Children) children's shopping mall in Moscow, Russia, Apr. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

At least one person died Wednesday when a fire broke out at a children's shopping complex in the Russian capital Moscow.

Another four people were injured in the blaze at the Perseus children's mall, emergency services said.