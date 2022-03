A Ukrainian man tries to remove a traffic sign as an attempt to disorientate the Russian army in case of the invasion, in Kyiv, Ukraine, 13 March 2022. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Ukrainians take shelter in a metro station during the day in Kyiv, Ukraine, 13 March 2022. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

A dead body of a civilian man, claimed by medical workers killed by the Russian army, lay in a morgue, in Brovary, Kyiv region, Ukraine, 11 March 2022 (issued 12 March 2022). EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY ATTENTION EDITORS: GRAPHIC CONTENT

At least one person was killed and at least three injured after an apartment building in a residential area of Kyiv was hit by Russian shelling early Monday.

"As of 7:40 a.m., the body of one person was found dead in a nine-story apartment building, 3 people were hospitalized, and 9 people were treated on the spot," the State Emergency Service (SES) reported on Telegram.