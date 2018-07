A handout photo made available by ABC Laos News shows a submerged gas station after the Xe Pian Xe Nam Noy dam collapsed and flooded villages near Attapeu province, Laos, Jul. 25, 2018 (issued Jul. 26, 2018). EPA-EFE/ABC LAOS NEWS / HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by ABC Laos News shows a cow wading by houses submerged by floodwaters after the Xe Pian Xe Nam Noy dam collapsed near Attapeu province, Laos, Jul. 25, 2018 (issued Jul. 26, 2018). EPA-EFE/ABC LAOS NEWS / HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by ABC Laos News shows Lao villagers using a boat to pass houses submerged by floodwaters after the Xe Pian Xe Nam Noy dam collapsed near Attapeu province, Laos, Jul. 25, 2018 (issued Jul. 26, 2018). EPA-EFE/ABC LAOS NEWS / HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The Laotian government calculated that at least 10,000 people have been evacuated after a hydroelectric dam in the south of the country collapsed and left 13 villages submerged, four people dead and 127 missing, state media reported Friday.

"Numbers of affected villages are likely to increase as the flood waters flow further downstream," Bounhome Phommasane, governor of Sanamxay District, told the government newspaper Vientiane Times.