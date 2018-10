A Filipino farmer and a water buffalo in a flooded ricefield in the typhoon-hit town of Casiguran, Aurora province, Philippines, Oct 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEL MARIBOJOC

Filipino villagers with their belongings evacuate in the typhoon-hit town of Casiguran, Aurora province, Philippines, Oct 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEL MARIBOJOC EPA-EFE/NEL MARIBOJOC

At least 10,122 people were evacuated from their homes on Luzon Island in the northernmost part of the Philippines owing to the passage of Typhoon Yutu on Tuesday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.

In the Cagayan region, where Yutu entered the Philippines on Tuesday morning, around 7,400 people were moved to 31 evacuation centers.