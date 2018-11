Neighbors and rescue workers search for survivors after a mudslide hit Niteroi, Brazil, on Nov. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Lucena

A view of the aftermath of a mudslide in Niteroi, Brazil, Nov. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Lucena

Rescue workers carry a woman who was injured during a mudslide in Niteroi, Brazil, Nov. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Lucena

At least 10 people died and 11 others were injured Saturday in a mudslide in the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro, official sources said.

According to Rio firefighters, eleven people were rescued alive in Morro da Boa Esperança, in the municipality of Niteroi, though at least four others are still missing.