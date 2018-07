Members of the emergency services assist wounded people during a train accident in Tekirdag, Turkey, July 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MEHMET YIRUN

Survivors gather to wait for emergency services after a train accident in Tekirdag, Turkey, July 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MEHMET YIRUN

Members of the emergency services carry victims at the site of a train accident in Tekirdag, Turkey, July 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MEHMET YIRUN

At least 10 people were killed and 73 others injured when a passenger train derailed on Sunday in northwestern Turkey, the Health Ministry said.

Six cars on the train, carrying 360 people, derailed on the Uzunkopru-Istanbul route. Uzunkopru is near the border with Greece.