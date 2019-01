Image taken Jan. 21, 2019, showing one of the two Tanzanian-flagged fuel transport ships in flames in the Kerch Straight between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. EFE-EPA/ Kerch.fm BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

At least 10 people died Monday in a fire aboard two Tanzanian-flagged ships in the Kerch Strait linking the Black Sea with the Sea of Azov, according to Russian authorities.

"At this time, we know that there are 10 dead and another 14 were rescued. We don't know the fate of seven other sailors," said Russia's Federal Maritime and River Transportation Agency in a statement.