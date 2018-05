An Indonesian police officer secures the area following a bomb blast at Surabaya's police headquarters in Surabaya, East Java, East Java, Indonesia, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FULLY HANDOKO

At least 10 injured in explosion outside police office in Indonesia

At least 10 people were injured on Monday in Indonesia after suicide bombers detonated explosives outside the police headquarters in Surabaya, a police spokesperson said.

Twenty people have been killed since Sunday in the country's second biggest city in a series of explosions, including attacks on three churches.