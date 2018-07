The smoke rises from a destroyed vehicle at the scene of twin blasts in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia, July 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

A Somali intelligence officer walks at the scene of twin blasts in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia, Jul 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

Somali police officers rush toward the scene of twin blasts in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia, July 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

A double car bomb attack near the interior ministry building in the restive Somali capital Mogadishu killed at least 10 people on Saturday, according to the minister of information.

Dahir Mohamud Gelleh confirmed the attack had injured another 18 people.