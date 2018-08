People at the site of a suicide attack targeting a bar on Maka Almukarama Street that killed at least four people in Mogadishu, Somalia, on Aug. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE file/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

At least 10 people were killed in two separate attacks in Somalia's capital, official sources told EFE on Monday.

A car bomb was detonated on Sunday near a restaurant in Mogadishu, leaving at least six killed, according to police commander Mohamed Nur Jagug.