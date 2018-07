A view of a victim next to a damaged motorcycle at a military checkpoint following an attack on Basilan island, southern Philippines, Jul. 31 2018. EPA-EFE/RICHARD FALCATAN

A Filipino soldier views victims at a military checkpoint following an attack on Basilan island, southern Philippines, Jul. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICHARD FALCATAN

A view of a damaged military checkpoint following an attack on Basilan island, southern Philippines, Jul. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICHARD FALCATAN

At least 10 people, including a 10-year-old boy, were killed and five were injured on Tuesday in a suicide car bombing on Basilan, a small island in the southern Philippines, which local authorities attributed to Islamist terrorist group Abu Sayyaf.

President Rodrigo Duterte's office said the incident was "an indiscriminate attack" on civilians and condemned it in the "strongest possible terms."