An undated handout photo released by the Boulder Police Department shows Boulder Police officer Eric Talley, who was reportedly one of ten people shot and killed by a gunman at the King Soopers supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, USA on 22 March 2021 (issued 23 March 2021). EPA-EFE/BOULDER POLICE DEPARTMENT / HANDOUT EDITOTRIAL USE ONLY, NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Police and officials investigate the scene of a mass shooting at the King Soopers supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, USA, 22 March 2021. EPA-EFE/BRENDAN DAVIS

At least 10 people, including a police officer, were killed Monday during a shooting at a supermarket in the Colorado city of Boulder, police said.

"We know of 10 fatalities at the scene, including one of our Boulder PD officers by the name of Eric Talley," Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said in a late-night press conference, praising the "heroic" action of the officer who had been with the department since 2010. EFE-EPA