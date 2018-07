Afghan security officials inspect the scene of a suicide bomb attack that targeted National Directorate of Security (NDS) soldiers in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, Jul. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

At least 10 people, mostly civilians, were killed and four others were wounded on Tuesday in a suicide attack against a security check-post in Afghanistan's western Nangarhar province.

A rebel detonated his suicide vest around 10 am in Police District 6 of Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar, the regional governor's spokesperson Attaullah Kogyanai told EFE.