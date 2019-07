Pakistani security officials inspect the scene of a suicide bomb blast that targeted the civil hospital in Dera Ismail Khan, Pakistan, July 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/SAOOD REHMAN

At least 10 people were killed Sunday and 29 others injured in twin attacks in northwestern Pakistan.

Gunmen first attacked a police checkpoint and a suicide bomber later detonated explosives outside a hospital, where the two victims from the earlier shooting were taken.